A few days ago, one of the submarine internet cables broke apart that slowed down the internet services in the country. In order to tackle the problem, the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) yesterday announced that it has been arranging alternative channels for bandwidth to cope up with slow-speed internet. In a statement, PTCL said,

With reference to the AAE-1 (Asia-Africa-Europe-1) international submarine cable cut, we have arranged alternate channels for bandwidth to meet the requirement of internet usage in Pakistan.

PTCL Makes Alternative Arrangements Amidst Submarine Cable Fault Disrupting Internet

Furthermore, the company added that the measure had greatly improved customer experience “without any significant impact on services.” The fault was reported in one of the international submarine cables under the sea near Karachi that influenced internet speed by almost one terabyte during peak hours. The Telecom company also told that work was underway and it could take some more to completely repair the fault.

AAE -1 is the first high-capacity cable system that links all of the main Southeast Asian nations to Africa and Europe through the Middle East. This cable connects Hong Kong, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, with Malaysia and Singapore, then onwards to Myanmar, India, Pakistan, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Yemen, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Greece, Italy, and France.

AAE-1 cable system has the capacity of deploying state-of-the-art 100Gbps transmission technology with a staggering capacity of 40 Terabits per second across 5 fiber pairs. PTCL also said it was operating to upgrade the technology to further higher transmission rates to fulfill increasing bandwidth demand. According to PTCL,

However, customers might face slight service degradation across the country till the addition of more bandwidth.

