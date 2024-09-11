PTCL Nears Complete Takeover of Telenor Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received a formal application for approval of a major transaction involving PTCL and Telenor Pakistan. The transaction includes the transfer of 100% shareholding from Telenor Pakistan to PTCL.

After the approval of the application, PTCL will gain complete control of Telenor Pakistan, Orion Towers, and Telenor LDI Communication (Pvt.) Limited. This strategic move is expected to have implications for the Pakistani telecom industry.

In light of the potential impact, the telecom regulator has invited consumers, stakeholders, and other interested or affected parties to submit their comments on the proposed acquisition. The feedback can be emailed to the Director General (Wireless Licensing) at [email protected]. The deadline for submitting written comments is 27th September 2024, by 11:30 a.m.

It’s a good opportunity for the public and industry stakeholders to share their opinions regarding the acquisition, which could reshape Pakistan’s telecom landscape.

For more details, you can call 051-2878128 or visit the PTA’s official website.

In December 2023, PTCL successfully signed a share purchase agreement with Telenor Pakistan, acquiring 100% of its shares for Rs108 billion ($380 million). The deal was structured on a cash-free, debt-free basis, and was subject to regulatory approvals.

