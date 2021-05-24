Today, the country’s premier telecom services provider, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) announced that it has nominated Hatem Mohamad Bamatraf as the new Chief Executive of the company. It was announced by PTCL in a filing sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). According to the filing,

PTCL Nominates Hatem Mohamad Bamatraf as the New Chief Executive

We have to inform you that Mr Matthew Wilsher has/have ceased to be the Chief Executive of the Company w.e.f. 2021-05-23 and Mr Hatem Mohamad Bamatraf has/have been appointed as Chief Executive.

According to sources, Hatem Bamatraf has been doing a job as Chief Technology Officer in UAE’s leading telecom operator, Etisalat since 2013. Furthermore, he is also a member of a number of advisory boards. Hatem has replaced Mathew Wilsher who was appointed as Chief Executive with effect from 2020-12-01 in place of Rashid Naseer Khan. We hope that the new CEO will use his expertise and exposure in taking the PTCL to new horizons. He must show commitment and dedication to take the company on the road to success.

PTCL provides telephone and internet services around the country and is imperative for the country’s telecommunication infrastructure despite the launch of numerous other telecommunication corporations, including Telenor GSM and China Mobile. The company manages and operates more than 2000 telephone exchanges across the country, providing the largest fixed-line network. Data and backbone services such as GSM, HSPA+, CDMA, LTE, broadband internet, IPTV, and wholesale are an integral part of its business.

