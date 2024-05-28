PTCL Offers Discount on its 30 Mbps Flashfiber Package

There is good news for all those who are seeking a fast internet connection as PTCL has announced a discount on its 30 Mbps flashfiber package. The users can now subscribe to the offer for just Rs. 2804/-, previously available for Rs 3,299/-. On top of that, PTCL offers 200 free on-net minutes. The original resources of the package include unlimited internet, 300 All-network minutes, and a Shoq TV subscription. So dial 1218 to avail this amazing offer.

Shoq TV, included in PTCL’s discounted 30 Mbps FlashFiber package, offers a range of impressive features that enhance user experience. It offers access to 200 live TV channels, ensuring a wide variety of entertainment options for every preference. Users can enjoy HD-like quality for a superior viewing experience. The platform also includes convenient features such as play, pause, and rewind, allowing viewers to control their watching schedule and never miss a moment of their favorite shows.

PTCL advises customers to pay all applicable charges mentioned in the invoice within the specified time. Anyone who fails to make payment by the due date will be immediately suspended from the Service and Contract. Moreover, the company reserves the right to determine a suitable credit limit for the customers.