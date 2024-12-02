PTCL Partners with Mumtaz City to Empower 2,000 Homes with its Flagship High-Speed Internet ‘Flash Fiber’

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a strategic agreement with Mumtaz City to revolutionize connectivity for its residents and businesses through its premium and flagship internet service, Flash Fiber. This collaboration highlights the shared vision of PTCL and Mumtaz City to deliver a modern connectivity infrastructure that fosters seamless digital experiences and accelerates technological progress in one of Pakistan’s rapidly growing urban hubs.

Under the terms of the agreement, PTCL will take on the comprehensive design, development, and deployment of a state-of-the-art optical fiber network across Mumtaz City. This advanced infrastructure will provide high-speed internet access to 2,500 plus homes and high-rise structures, delivering unmatched connectivity and high-capacity networks that cater to the demands of modern living. This deployment is a key step towards empowering the Mumtaz City community with high-speed internet solutions.

The signing ceremony was attended by Nauman Durrani, VP Business Operations North, Salman Ali Bajwa, VP Sales PTCL, and Aqil Jamal Butt, Chief Executive, Mumtaz City, along with senior officials from both sides. This partnership is a testament to PTCL’s commitment in providing advanced digital solutions that enhance the quality of life for the customers. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, the company aims to set new standards in connectivity and contribute to the technological advancement of Pakistan.

The deployment of PTCL’s Flash Fiber network marks a significant milestone in technology-enabled urban development, providing Mumtaz City with reliable, high-speed internet services. Residents and businesses will benefit from improved access to digital resources, enhanced productivity, and seamless online experiences, making Mumtaz City a model for future smart urban developments.

As Pakistan’s cities evolve, initiatives like these highlight the importance of infrastructure in creating digitally empowered communities. Through this strategic partnership, PTCL Flash Fiber and Mumtaz City are setting a new precedent for leveraging technology to unlock urban potential and foster socio-economic growth.

