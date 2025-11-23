Pakistan’s telecom sector is gearing up for a major transformation as Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) moves quickly to acquire Telenor Pakistan. The process has picked up speed at a crucial time, with the country preparing for its first large-scale 5G spectrum auction. PTCL is racing to acquire Telenor before 5G spectrum auction.

According to reliable sources, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) forwarded the PTCL–Telenor merger case to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in October for a detailed sector-specific review. This was a key step, as the merger could significantly impact competition in the telecom industry.

PTCL Races to Acquire Telenor Ahead of 5G Spectrum Auction

The PTA has already completed hearings with major telecom operators, including Jazz, Zong, and Wateen. During these sessions, the operators shared their concerns and highlighted how the deal might affect their future competitive standing. Despite these concerns, the process appears to be moving forward smoothly.

Sources say that PTA is likely to issue the critical No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by November 30, which would mark a major milestone in the multibillion-rupee acquisition. The NOC is essential before other regulatory approvals can be sought.

Once PTA grants the NOC, PTCL will approach the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for the next set of approvals needed to finalize the ownership transfer.

See Also: Jazz Tops Consumer Complaints as PTA Receives Over 5,000 Cases in October 2025

Telenor to Become a PTCL Subsidiary

After the ownership transfer, Telenor Pakistan will become a subsidiary of PTCL, similar to Ufone. Industry experts believe this consolidation will give Ufone a stronger foothold in the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. For years, the market has been heavily dominated by Jazz and Zong, and the PTCL–Telenor combination could help balance the competitive landscape.

Full Merger Still Months Away

While the ownership transfer is being fast-tracked, a full legal and operational merger will take more time. Officials estimate that it will take between six months to one year for PTCL and Telenor to completely merge their operations.

For the final merger, PTCL will need to return to the PTA and also seek approval from the courts. The process will conclude only after an official Amalgamation Order is issued, followed by judicial clearance.

If all goes as planned, the PTCL–Telenor merger will be one of the biggest consolidations in Pakistan’s telecom sector in more than a decade. It is expected to reshape competition and strengthen the industry as Pakistan moves closer to launching 5G services.