Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), embarks upon a massive Ramazan ration drive to provide relief for families affected during the Coronavirus pandemic. The ration drive initiative will be covering 25 cities across Pakistan in the coming days.

The ration packs for an entire month comprising of essential food items were distributed amongst a few beneficiary families at a special ceremony organized at District Commissioner (DC) Office, Kohat. The ceremony was attended by senior management from PTCL, along with high-ranking officers of the KP Government. Majority of the ration distribution was conducted by the District Administration at the Mohammadzai Union Council of Kohat. This ceremony marks the 1st phase of the ration drive that will continue throughout the month of Ramazan.

PTCL Ramazan Ration Drive for Coronavirus affected families across Pakistan

On the occasion, Zia ullah Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said, “We are grateful and much obliged at the support given by PTCL and its staff who have generously contributed to help the nation in these trying times. We appreciate their contribution and efforts at this time in need and I would also like to pay tribute to the services that they are providing to keep the country connected.”

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “PTCL remains at the forefront in supporting the nation during the ongoing pandemic. Our PTCL Razakaar force is committed to serve communities across the country through determination and hard work. I am proud of PTCL employees, who voluntarily donated a portion of their salary to the PTCL Razakaar Trust to support this ration drive. We, as a national company, take pride in being socially responsible by taking proactive measures to help the people of Pakistan.”

check out? PTCL Group fights against Coronavirus with PKR 1.9 Billion Relief & Support Package

The Ramazan ration drive aims to help affected families to observe this holy month in its true spirit. PTCL continues to contribute to the society with its humanitarian activities and stand with people of Pakistan to get through this crisis together.