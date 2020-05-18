During Covid-19 pandemic, Ipsos surveyed the urban and rural parts of Pakistan to find top brands that were practicing their ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ (CSR) in its true essence. Ipsos, recognized collector of information and a global surveyor, keeps a keen eye on every social and economic dimension of the world.

The recent survey of Ipsos highlighted various CSR oriented brands that were recognized by randomly selected people from different walks of life. Approx. 70% men and 30% women responded to the survey, whereby their results identified and recognized those brands who contributed the most during the pandemic. According to the results, most prominent brands are PTCL, UBL, ARY News, Zong, Telenor and Jazz, among a few others.

PTCL Recognized Amongst the Most Supportive Brands in Pakistan during Covid-19

Announcing special relief and support packages, along with providing much-needed awareness about how to tackle the crisis, these brands have been at the forefront during these testing times. Not only did they provide public service messages on both traditional and digital media, but they also graciously contributed to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund. These contributions, collectively in billions, are directed towards alleviating the most underprivileged communities of the country.

These popular brands have proven that they are standing steadfast with the nation come what may. For example, PTCL, being a national company and having thousands of frontline workers all over Pakistan ensured connectivity in Pakistan in this time of crisis, whether it be individuals, organizations or government institutions. PTCL is also providing connectivity to hospitals, Rescue 1122, Federal & Provincial governments, along with Law Enforcement Agencies including Police, Sindh Rangers, Pakistan Coast Guards, amongst others.

The company utilized its workforce, not only keeping Pakistan connected but also delivering rations to 25 cities including the most remote areas of the country in order to provide relief to the underserved communities who are impacted by the pandemic. Similarly, on the relief side, through PTCL Razakaar Trust, the employees of PTCL and Ufone have voluntarily donated part of their salaries to help in the relief efforts.

The telecom industry, in particular, has played a major role in supporting the people of Pakistan during these trying times. This survey showed that brands like PTCL and others will always support the government and people of Pakistan in any crisis in times to come. Now, it is the responsibility of each citizen to follow and strictly implement safety precautions shared by the experts and the government in order to combat COVID-19 in an effective manner, without any more panic and loss of lives.