PTCL refutes news of potential change in the investment position of e& in Pakistan

PTCL rejects Etisalat exit reports. In a formal statement issued on April 30, 2026, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited described recent media reports about a potential change in e&’s investment position in Pakistan as “baseless and speculative”, adding that the company was “not aware of the sources referenced in these reports”.

The statement came in direct response to earlier reports today, which cited diplomatic and financial sector sources describing an ongoing portfolio review by Etisalat, now rebranded as e&, that could potentially lead to a divestment of its 26 percent stake and management control in PTCL.

What PTCL’s Statement Says

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) notes recent media reports regarding a potential change in the investment position of e& (formerly Etisalat) in Pakistan. The company would like to reject the baseless and speculative reports and is not aware of the sources referenced in these reports. As a publicly listed entity, PTCL emphasizes the importance of accurate and responsible reporting, as unverified information may lead to unnecessary market speculation. PTCL’s shareholders remain fully committed to the company’s long-term strategy and growth trajectory. This is reflected in key strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers, Ufone’s 5G spectrum acquisition, and the continued expansion of the company’s fiber network across the country. The Board has recently reviewed PTCL’s Q1 2026 performance and continues to provide clear strategic direction for the company’s future growth and transformation. e&, as the managing shareholder, remains closely engaged with PTCL, with a shared focus on delivering long-term value and advancing Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. PTCL remains committed to creating sustainable value for its customers, stakeholders, and shareholders.

What This Means for the Market

The statement is structured as a three-part response: a rejection of the reports, a reaffirmation of shareholder commitment, and a list of recent strategic actions as evidence of that commitment.

For PSX investors and market watchers, today’s statement provides short-term reassurance. PTCL has gone on record with a firm rebuttal, backed by a concrete list of recent strategic commitments from e&. That is not nothing.