PTCL Shareholders Approve Telenor Acquisition and $400M Financing Plan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has taken a big step toward reshaping the telecom market. PTCL shareholders have approved the acquisition of 100% shares in Telenor Pakistan and Orion Towers. This move marks one of the largest consolidations in Pakistan’s telecom sector in recent years.

The approval came during PTCL’s 9th Extraordinary General Meeting, held on November 20, 2025. In the meeting, shareholders voted in favor of all resolutions linked to the deal. These resolutions allow PTCL to buy all shares of both companies from Telenor Pakistan BV. This purchase is based on a share purchase agreement that was originally signed in December 2023.

This acquisition has been under discussion for a long time. It is seen as a strategic effort by PTCL to expand its market reach. Telenor Pakistan has a strong user base and an established network. Orion Towers provides essential tower infrastructure. By bringing both under its umbrella, PTCL aims to strengthen its position and grow its services across the country.

Shareholders also approved another important step. PTCL plans to raise up to $400 million to support the acquisition and future operations. This financing will come from major international lenders. These include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Silk Road Fund (SRF), British International Investment (BII), and possibly other institutions.

The financing will be arranged under the Common Terms Agreement dated June 27, 2024. This agreement outlines how the loans will be structured and managed. It also ensures that all lenders follow the same rules and conditions. This unified approach makes the process smoother and more transparent.

During the meeting, the shareholders also endorsed all previous board resolutions related to this deal. This includes earlier decisions about negotiations, approvals, and financing arrangements. By doing this, shareholders have shown full confidence in the PTCL Board of Directors.

The board now has broad authority to complete the next steps. This includes obtaining all regulatory approvals required to finalize the acquisition. One of the main approvals will come from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). The regulator is expected to make its decision in the coming weeks.

The board can appoint advisors and experts. These advisors will help complete the acquisition and manage the financing processes. Their role will be important because the transactions are large and complex.

This acquisition is expected to change the telecom landscape in Pakistan. If completed, PTCL will gain a much larger subscriber base. It will also gain access to more network towers and infrastructure. This can help improve coverage, service quality, and future expansion plans.

Industry experts believe that the move may also increase competition in the sector. It may push other operators to upgrade their services and networks. For customers, this could mean better connectivity and more choices.

PTCL’s decision reflects its long-term strategy. The company aims to strengthen its market position and prepare for future technologies. With the support of global lenders, the acquisition sets the stage for major growth.