PTCL Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Indus Cloud to Deliver Huawei Cloud Stack in Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Indus Cloud, part of the Master Group, to introduce advanced cloud solutions powered by Huawei Cloud in Pakistan.

The partnership marks a significant step in PTCL’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its cloud and data center portfolio and expand access to enterprise-grade digital infrastructure in the country. By combining PTCL’s nationwide infrastructure and enterprise reach with Indus Cloud’s platform capabilities, the collaboration will make Huawei Cloud stack services more accessible to enterprise and government customers, enabling secure, scalable, and locally hosted solutions tailored to evolving business needs.

The partnership agreement was signed by Asif Ahmad, Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 5G, and Rumman Arshad Dar, Chief Investment and Information Officer, Indus Cloud Limited. Also present at the signing ceremony were Muhammad Sharukh Malik, Director Product Management Cloud & Digital, B2B Strategy & Product Management, PTCL & Ufone 5G, and Syeda Amina Ahmed, Head of Enterprise Business, Indus Cloud Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Asif Ahmad said,

“As organisations across Pakistan accelerate their digital transformation, the need for secure, scalable and locally hosted cloud infrastructure has become mission-critical. At PTCL, we are building the country’s most comprehensive digital infrastructure ecosystem, combining connectivity, data centers and cloud to enable this transition at scale. Through this partnership, we are further strengthening our cloud portfolio by bringing Huawei Cloud stack capabilities to Pakistan, empowering enterprises and government institutions with globally benchmarked solutions delivered with local reliability, compliance and support.”

Rumman Arshad Dar, Chief Investment and Information Officer, Indus Cloud Limited, said,

“PTCL’s nationwide reach provides a strong foundation to extend Huawei Cloud stack capabilities to organisations seeking robust and locally compliant cloud solutions. We look forward to building on this partnership and supporting customers with infrastructure that meets evolving market requirements.”

The partnership adds further depth to PTCL’s cloud portfolio and reflects a shared focus on strengthening local access to enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure in Pakistan.

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