At the time when COVID-19 pandemic has put the world in a chaotic and uncertain state, it becomes the duty of every individual to provide help in any possible way. Whether it’s in the shape of financial assistance for truly deserving people in times of crisis or simply generating awareness on social distancing and other safety measures to help build a strong resistance against the deadly pandemic.

PTCL Supports the Nation In a Time of Crisis

It is encouraging to see that a lot of organizations from across the country have rolled out their support for the noble cause of rendering relief to their fellow natives. The Government has also launched a Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 to assist the underserved and fight this virus during these perilous times. The need of the hour is that every individual around the country participates in its capacity for the well-being of the people, particularly those who are vulnerable under prevailing circumstances.

The telecom sector of Pakistan has remained one of the largest contributors where almost every company shared a significant amount to the fund. Two of such firms that truly stand out by being socially responsible are PTCL and Ufone, as they granted a cheque of Rs. 100 Million to the Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund. This is the biggest amount donated by any telecom operator, for which PTCL must be appreciated.

Being the backbone of connectivity across the country, PTCL has also remained at the forefront to assure business continuity. In this aspect, over 12,000 of its frontline staff work diligently for this purpose.PTCL has also made good use of its social media platforms where it continues to provide awareness about the coronavirus and urges citizens to stay home and stay safe.

Lately, the firm has begun massive Ramazan ration drive to render relief for families affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ration drive initiative will be covering almost 25 cities across the country. PTCL has time and again proven that it’s obliged to stand firm with the nation and supports the citizens of Pakistan in every condition.