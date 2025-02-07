PTCL-Telenor Deal Faces New Setbacks as Closing Date Gets Pushed Further

The much-anticipated acquisition of Telenor Pakistan by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has reportedly hit further delays. The transaction is now expected to close in the first half of 2025 due to regulatory approval issues. It was revealed in Telenor Group’s fourth-quarter report. Telenor signed an agreement on December 14, 2023, to sell 100% of its telecom operations in Pakistan to PTCL. However, the deal is still awaiting regulatory clearance and remains subject to customary terms and conditions.

Regulatory Roadblocks Push Back the Timeline

Initially, Telenor projected the sale would be completed in early 2025. However, in its latest report, the company confirmed that the closing of the transaction has been pushed further due to prolonged regulatory hurdles. As a result, Telenor Pakistan could not be classified as “held for sale” as of December 31, 2024. Despite this, the company remains confident that the sale will conclude by mid-2025. The report also clarified that the exact timing of the transaction is not expected to significantly impact the group’s overall financial outlook.

Political & Economic Turmoil Poses New Risks

Telenor has raised concerns about the deteriorating economic and political conditions in Pakistan. The report highlighted the increasing risk of civil unrest, security challenges, and financial instability, which could affect the telecom sector. Despite these uncertainties, Telenor Pakistan showed strong financial growth. The company recorded a 12% increase in service revenue, primarily driven by its monetization strategy. The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose by 13%, which helped offset a 2.7% decline in the subscription base.

Falling fuel prices eased some of the economic pressure, combined with cost-cutting measures and steady revenue growth. As a result, Telenor Pakistan achieved a notable 25.2% increase in EBITDA during the quarter.

Telenor’s total mobile subscriber base in Asia declined by one million during the last quarter of 2024. Most of this drop occurred in Pakistan, which ended the year with 43.2 million subscribers. In comparison, Bangladesh had 84.3 million subscribers.

While Telenor Pakistan delivered strong financial results, overall EBITDA for Asia declined by 5.7%. The primary reason was Grameenphone’s revenue decline in Bangladesh, coupled with increased operational expenses. The company reported that total service revenue in Asia decreased by 3.3%. This decline was mainly driven by the challenging business environment in Bangladesh. However, revenue growth in Telenor Pakistan partially offset these losses. The company’s IoT division, Amp, also continued its growth, particularly through Connexion.

Heavy Financial Losses & Workforce Cuts

Telenor incurred total other expenses of NOK 400 million in the fourth quarter. This included NOK 254 million in losses from asset disposals, of which NOK 107 million was linked to Telenor Pakistan. Workforce reductions cost the company an additional NOK 152 million, including NOK 55 million from Telenor Norway.

The company’s tax expenses for the quarter stood at NOK 866 million, with an effective tax rate of 28%. This was a major improvement compared to the -31% rate reported during the same period last year. The improved tax rate was partly due to the recognition of a deferred tax asset worth NOK 227 million in Telenor Pakistan.

Our View

The PTCL-Telenor Pakistan deal remains in limbo, with regulatory delays creating uncertainty for both companies. The telecom sector in Pakistan is already dealing with inflationary pressures, rising operational costs, and regulatory complexities. A prolonged delay in the deal could create further challenges for PTCL, as uncertainty affects investment decisions and future strategic planning.

For Telenor, the sale of its Pakistani operations is a key part of its broader strategy to streamline its business in Asia. However, ongoing regulatory delays mean it must continue managing the business for longer than anticipated. The fact that Telenor Pakistan could not be classified as “held for sale” further complicates its financial outlook.

The broader economic climate in Pakistan also raises questions about the long-term sustainability of telecom investments. High inflation, currency devaluation, and policy uncertainties have already impacted telecom profitability. If these challenges persist, they could further slow down foreign investment in the sector.

