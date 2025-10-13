PTCL–Telenor Deal Moves Forward: PTA to Rule Within Six Weeks

The Competition Commission of Pakistan’s (CCP) decision approving Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s (PTCL) acquisition of 100 percent shareholding in Telenor Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. and Orion Towers (Pvt.) Ltd. has now reached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), marking a major step toward the largest merger in Pakistan’s telecom history. According to official sources, the PTA formally received the CCP verdict on the PTCL–Telenor deal on Friday and is expected to issue its consent within four to six weeks. “The Authority has already completed most of its internal review and due diligence,” an official said, adding that the decision will likely follow soon after inter-departmental consultations.

PTA’s Next Role: Evaluating Technical and Consumer Impact

While the CCP’s review primarily focused on competition concerns, the PTA’s evaluation will extend to service quality, spectrum management, network overlap, and infrastructure efficiency. According to officials, the regulator will carefully examine how the merger could affect network reliability and consumer experience across Pakistan.

Tower Consolidation Could Be a Sticking Point

One of the key challenges PTCL faces in the merger is tower rationalization. The operator plans to shut down around 5,000 overlapping towers, a move that could raise questions about coverage and redundancy.

Both Telenor Pakistan and Ufone (which PTCL already owns) collectively manage about 26,000 telecom towers nationwide. Industry insiders believe the PTA could impose strict conditions on tower management to prevent network congestion and ensure equal access for third-party operators.

“PTCL may need to demonstrate that its tower consolidation plan won’t degrade service in rural or underdeveloped regions,” said a telecom analyst. “The Authority could demand detailed rollout plans or co-sharing guarantees before final approval.”

CCP’s Conditional Approval: Safeguarding Competition

Earlier this month, the CCP granted conditional approval for the PTCL–Telenor merger after what it described as a “comprehensive review” of potential market concentration and consumer risks.

At a press conference announcing the decision, CCP officials said the review covered market structure, efficiency gains, competition risks, and consumer welfare outcomes.

The approval came with a series of strict conditions:

Separate Management and Governance: PTCL and the merged entity must maintain independent boards and management structures to prevent undue influence.

Leadership Standards: CEOs and top management must meet competency and integrity benchmarks, with Etisalat (PTCL’s parent company) responsible for ensuring professional leadership.

Independent Third-Party Reviewer (TPR): A TPR will monitor compliance, audit related transactions, and submit quarterly reports to the CCP for the next five years.

Cross-Subsidization Controls: Related-party transactions between PTCL, Ufone, and the merged Telenor entity must be conducted at arm’s length to prevent anti-competitive pricing.

These conditions are meant to preserve market fairness and ensure consumers benefit from any operational efficiencies rather than suffer from reduced competition.

Next Steps: From PTA to SBP and SECP

Once the PTA completes its technical and service-quality assessment, the case will move to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for final regulatory clearances.

This multi-stage approval process, officials say, is designed to safeguard financial transparency, spectrum integrity, and consumer interest.

The PTCL–Telenor merger would reshape Pakistan’s telecom landscape, potentially creating the country’s second-largest mobile operator after Jazz. It could also accelerate network modernization and cost synergies, particularly in tower sharing and 5G readiness.

However, consumer advocates warn that market consolidation might reduce pricing competition and slow innovation unless carefully regulated.

PTCL–Telenor Deal: The Outlook

With the CCP’s conditions in place and the PTA’s review underway, the merger appears to be on track for final clearance by the end of the year. However, industry watchers say the real test will begin after the merger, when PTCL will have to balance integration with service quality and compliance.

For now, all eyes are on the PTA’s upcoming verdict, which could decide not only the fate of this merger but also set the tone for future telecom consolidations in Pakistan’s increasingly competitive market.