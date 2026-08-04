KPMG Exits Pakistan and the PTCL Telenor Merger Watchdog Is Now a Smaller Firm Than the CCP Originally Approved

KPMG’s reported Pakistan exit raises a question the CCP has not fully answered: the regulator approved a Big Four international firm with global telecom audit expertise to monitor Pakistan’s largest telecom merger and is now allowing a standalone local firm to continue that mandate without a fresh competitive selection process.

When a Big Four accounting firm exits a market, the engagements it leaves behind do not automatically disappear. The question is what happens to each of them, and for Pakistan’s most consequential telecom merger, the CCP has moved quickly to reassure the market. But the reassurance raises a question the regulator has not addressed directly: is the firm now doing the monitoring the same as the firm the CCP spent months carefully selecting?

The Oversight Framework and How It Was Established

The PTCL-Telenor merger, in which PTCL acquired 100 percent of Telenor Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd. and Orion Towers (Pvt.) Ltd., was approved by the Competition Commission of Pakistan subject to a set of behavioural and structural conditions designed to protect competition in Pakistan’s mobile market. Among the most significant of those conditions was the requirement for independent third-party oversight of PTCL’s compliance with the merger commitments over a five-year period.

The CCP approved the appointment of the Independent Third-Party Reviewer on March 30, 2026, under Condition 13.5(i) of its Phase-II merger order. PTCL formally engaged the approved reviewer on April 15, 2026. The firm appointed to the role was M/s KPMG Taseer & Hadi Co., the Pakistani affiliate of the global KPMG network.

The selection was not straightforward. The CCP initially declined to approve certain candidates for the TPR role, citing concerns about independence and insufficient breadth of expertise across the telecommunications, legal, and accounting disciplines that effective merger monitoring requires. Before the final appointment was confirmed, the successful reviewer submitted a formal undertaking declaring the absence of any conflict of interest and committed to strict confidentiality obligations specified in the merger order.

That careful, contested selection process produced one outcome: the CCP approved KPMG Taseer & Hadi Co. as a package, a local firm operating within the quality standards, global expertise, and international network of one of the world’s four largest professional services firms.

What the Reviewer Is Required to Do

The TPR’s mandate is comprehensive and runs for five years. It covers independent monitoring of PTCL’s compliance with all behavioural and structural commitments imposed as conditions of merger approval, auditing compliance measures, assessing how conditions are being implemented in practice, and submitting quarterly compliance reports directly to the CCP.

The quarterly reporting cadence is significant; it means the CCP receives formal, independent assessments four times a year throughout the five-year monitoring period. Under Condition 13.5(i)(e), PTCL and the merged entity are responsible for paying the TPR in a manner that does not compromise its independence.

This is not a one-time review. It is sustained, structured independent oversight of Pakistan’s most concentrated telecom market position, one in which the merged entity controls approximately 36 percent of mobile subscribers.

The KPMG Question, and the CCP’s Answer

KPMG is reportedly winding up its operations in Pakistan. Official sources maintain that the engagement is institutional in nature, belonging to the local firm Taseer & Hadi Co. rather than to KPMG’s global network specifically. Other partners associated with the assignment will continue performing the review functions to ensure compliance with the merger order.

The CCP’s position is that the reported KPMG exit does not disrupt the compliance monitoring process because the local partnership structure through which the engagement operates remains intact. Taseer & Hadi Co. will carry forward the TPR responsibilities regardless of what happens to the KPMG brand presence in Pakistan.

The Question the CCP Has Not Answered

There is a question the CCP’s reassurance does not fully address. When KPMG Taseer & Hadi Co. was selected over other candidates through a competitive procurement process, the global KPMG network was part of what the CCP approved; its international telecom audit experience, cross-border expertise, access to global precedents, and the quality standards that come with Big Four affiliation were almost certainly among the factors that distinguished it from the candidates the CCP rejected for insufficient breadth of expertise.

By allowing Taseer & Hadi Co. to continue the engagement as a standalone local firm, without initiating a fresh competitive selection, the CCP is effectively accepting a diminished version of what it originally mandated. The international spine that likely gave KPMG Taseer & Hadi Co. its decisive advantage in the selection process is now absent. The local firm that remains may be capable and credible on its own terms. But it is not the same entity the CCP spent months vetting and ultimately approved.

This may not violate the letter of Condition 13.5(i). But it quietly lowers the benchmark that Pakistan’s most significant telecom merger oversight was built on, and it does so without a transparent process, a public explanation of why a fresh selection is not required, or any acknowledgment from the CCP that the departure of KPMG’s global network from the engagement represents a material change in what the merger order intended to deliver.

Why This Matters for Pakistan’s Telecom Market

The PTCL-Telenor merger created one of the most concentrated telecom market positions in Pakistan’s history. The combined entity, now transitioning toward a new brand, controls approximately 36 percent of Pakistan’s mobile subscriber base. The CCP’s merger conditions and the independent oversight framework are the primary safeguards ensuring that the merged entity does not use its combined position anti-competitively.

A five-year independent monitoring regime with quarterly compliance reports is a serious oversight mechanism. Its credibility depends not just on the formal continuation of the engagement but on the actual capability of the firm conducting it. The CCP approved KPMG Taseer & Hadi Co. because it met a specific threshold of expertise, independence, and international competence. Whether Taseer & Hadi Co. alone meets that same threshold or a sufficiently close approximation of it is a question that deserves a transparent answer rather than an administrative assurance that nothing has changed.

What the CCP Should Do

The straightforward response to KPMG’s exit would be to acknowledge that a material change has occurred in the composition of the appointed reviewer, assess whether Taseer & Hadi Co. alone continues to meet the eligibility criteria that the original selection process was designed to satisfy, and either confirm that assessment publicly or initiate a fresh selection process.

Instead, the CCP has characterised the continuation as unproblematic on the basis that the engagement is institutional rather than personal, a framing that sidesteps the substantive question of whether the institution doing the monitoring is now materially different from the institution the CCP approved.

The Bottom Line

The CCP is right that compliance monitoring of Pakistan’s largest telecom merger must continue uninterrupted. It is right that Taseer & Hadi Co.’s continuation avoids a gap in oversight. But continuity and adequacy are not the same thing. The CCP selected KPMG Taseer & Hadi Co. over other candidates after a rigorous process specifically because of the breadth and depth of expertise the combined entity brought. KPMG’s reported exit from Pakistan removes a significant part of what made that selection defensible. Saying the engagement is institutional does not make it so, not when the institution has materially changed. Pakistan’s biggest merger deserves a watchdog that matches what the CCP originally approved, not a quietly downgraded version of it.

ALSO READ: PTCL Makes Its Move: Board Approves Binding Offer to Acquire Easypaisa