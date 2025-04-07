PTCL-Telenor Merger Still in Limbo, Confirms PTA Chairman

The merger between PTCL and Telenor Pakistan remains uncertain. This was confirmed during a recent session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Amin ul Haque. Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, briefed the committee that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has not received any formal confirmation or final documentation regarding the merger. He clarified that although there have been media reports and internal discussions, no official merger papers have been submitted to the authority.

He further emphasized the urgent need for expanding telecom infrastructure, particularly by increasing the number of towers across the country. According to him, this step is essential to ensure improved service quality for consumers.

The committee also reviewed preparations for the upcoming 5G spectrum auction. Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, said the auction must strike a balance between generating government revenue and enabling necessary infrastructure development.

However, the process may face delays. Several spectrum-related cases are still pending in various courts. This legal uncertainty poses a challenge to holding the auction on time.

The meeting concluded with a strong focus on enhancing telecom services and resolving regulatory hurdles that may impact future advancements in Pakistan’s digital landscape.

