PTCL To Raise Landline & Internet Charges From July 2024

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) recently announced a significant fee hike for its internet and telephone services. The revised landline and PTCL internet charges will become effective from July 2024. This decision comes as another setback for citizens already grappling with rising inflation.

According to the recent notification issued by PTCL, there will be an additional charge of Rs 100 per bill for its customers. However, there’s a catch. PTCL customers who opt for paper bills will have to pay an extra Rs100 per bill. However, those who choose to receive their bills via email will not incur this additional fee. This move is probably aimed at encouraging users to shift towards digital billing, which is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

PTCL Internet Charges Raised Amidst Rising Inflation

PTCL notified all its users about these changes to ensure transparency and allow customers to make informed decisions. A text message has been sent to PTCL customers to inform them about the impending increase in their monthly bills.

This fee hike comes at a time when many families are already struggling with increased costs of living. The additional Rs100 per bill might seem minimal to some, however, for many people, it adds to the financial burden they are already facing. With the increasing cost of fundamental services, this rise could affect a significant number of PTCL customers, particularly those in lower-income brackets.

The decision to impose an additional charge for paper bills can also be seen as a push towards digital transformation. By incentivizing customers towards email billing, PTCL aims to reduce operational costs associated with printing and mailing paper bills. This shift will benefit the company. Moreover, it will also align with global trends toward sustainability and reduced paper waste.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), proudly announced Pakistan’s inaugural trial of Symmetric 50G-PON technology, marking a significant stride towards ushering in next-generation fiber-optic broadband services in the country. This achievement is the culmination of PTCL’s strategic collaboration with Huawei, a global leader in information and communication technology. Click here to learn more about it.