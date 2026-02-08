Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) will participate in Indus AI Week 2026, Pakistan’s national platform for artificial intelligence, contributing industry perspective and practical AI applications to support the country’s evolving AI agenda.

At the event, PTCL will demonstrate its evolution from a telecom services provider to an AI-enabled tech company, supported by e&’s global innovation capabilities, enabling responsible, scalable, and locally relevant AI adoption across Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. PTCL is in the process of actively building Pakistan’s latest AI infrastructure and investing in high-performance GPU capabilities to strengthen AI stacks and support advanced computing, data processing, and next-generation AI workloads.

PTCL to Showcase Industry First AI-Driven Use Cases at Indus AI Week 2026

PTCL’s on-ground presence will include an industry showcase featuring eight AI-driven use cases, comprising four powered by e&, three PTCL Business Solutions, and one accessibility-focused AI use case by ConnectHear, highlighting real-world application of AI across operational, enterprise, and inclusive digital environments.

As part of the AI Summit, Hatem Bamatraf, President and CEO, PTCL & Ufone, will deliver a keynote address focused on translating AI ambition into national impact and the role of industry in supporting Pakistan’s long-term digital and economic progress. He will also be joined by Mouteih Chaghlil, Chief Cloud Officer, e& Enterprise, who will participate in a panel discussion.

PTCL’s participation reflects its continued commitment to supporting the Government of Pakistan and the broader AI ecosystem by strengthening digital foundations, enabling adoption at scale, and contributing to long-term national priorities.

