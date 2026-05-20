PTCL & Ufone achieve PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification, strengthening secure payment card data handling

Pakistan’s leading telecom and digital services providers, PTCL & Ufone, have successfully achieved PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification for 2026, strengthening their secure payment card data handling capabilities and alignment with international cybersecurity standards.

The certification was awarded by Risk Associates, a globally recognized PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), following an independent assessment of PTCL & Ufone’s cloud infrastructure and cardholder data environment.

The certification validates the implementation of robust security controls designed to reduce risks related to data breaches, fraud, and unauthorized access, while strengthening customer confidence in secure digital transactions.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Technology and Information Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Jafar Khalid said:

“Achieving PCI DSS v4.0.1 certification reflects our continued focus on aligning with global security standards and protecting sensitive customer information.”

Kashif Hassan, Managing Director of Risk Associates, added: “PTCL & Ufone demonstrates strong alignment with PCI DSS v4.0.1 requirements through mature cloud infrastructure and secure data handling practices.”

This achievement further strengthens PTCL & Ufone’s commitment to deliver secure, compliant, and resilient digital services across Pakistan.

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