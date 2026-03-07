PTCL & Ufone Applaud Pakistan Hockey Team’s Historic World Cup Qualification

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone congratulate the Pakistan national hockey team on securing qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 after a thrilling victory over Japan in the semifinals of the qualifiers. The landmark achievement marks Pakistan’s strong return to the prestigious global tournament after eight years and represents a significant step forward in the revival of the country’s national sport.

Over the past one and a half years, PTCL and Ufone have proudly supported Pakistan hockey as the main partners of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). Importantly, PTCL and Ufone extended their support well before major victories came, demonstrating strong belief in the potential of the team and the enduring legacy of Pakistan hockey. This partnership reflects a long-term commitment to revitalizing the sport and strengthening Pakistan’s presence on the international stage.

With the support of PTCL and Ufone, Pakistan hockey has achieved several notable milestones, including winning the Bronze Medal at the Asian Champions Trophy, finishing as Runners Up at the FIH Nations Cup, and now qualifying for the FIH Hockey World Cup. These achievements highlight the team’s determination, resilience, and steady progress in international competition.

The national carrier of Pakistan reaffirms its continued support for both the PHF and the team. Having stood by the them during its rebuilding phase, the organizations remain committed to supporting athletes, promoting the sport nationwide, and contributing to long-term efforts aimed at restoring Pakistan’s historic legacy in global hockey.

PTCL and Ufone extend their best wishes to the national team for continued success as they progress in the tournament and prepare to represent Pakistan at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026.

