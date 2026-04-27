PTCL & Ufone crowned ‘Effective Marketer of the Year’ in addition to 8 honors at Effie Awards 2026

Pakistan’s leading telecommunication and digital services providers, PTCL & Ufone, emerged as the biggest winners at the prestigious Effie Awards Pakistan 2026, securing eight awards, including three Gold, two Silver, and three Bronze accolades.

PTCL & Ufone also received the coveted ‘Effective Marketer of the Year 2025–26’ title, awarded to the top-performing marketing organization across industries. Recognized globally as one of the most credible benchmarks of marketing effectiveness, the Effie Awards celebrate ideas that deliver measurable business results and are rigorously judged on strategy, execution, and impact. This recognition reinforces PTCL & Ufone’s leadership in creating campaigns that drive results while building strong connections with audiences nationwide.

A key highlight this year came in the Internet & Telecom category, where PTCL & Ufone secured both Gold and Silver awards. Ufone’s flagship “Data Bohhaaat Hai” campaign won Gold, while its “Babar’s Phone Lost” execution also earned Gold in Social Media (Services), along with Silver for its “Sohni Mahiwal” campaign.

Additional honors included Gold in Passion for Pakistan for “Hockey Hai Pakistan Ki Shaan,” Silver in Positive Change – Social Good (Brands) for “Dil Se Ba-Ikhtiar,” Bronze in Seasonal Marketing for UPaisa, Bronze in Brand Integration & Entertainment Partnership for Peshawar Zalmi x Ufone, and Bronze in Corporate Reputation for “Dil Se”- PTCL & Ufone Social Impact platform.

These achievements reflect PTCL & Ufone’s ability to combine creativity, cultural relevance, and purposeful storytelling to deliver meaningful outcomes. From humor-led digital engagement and modern storytelling to celebrating national pride, empowering women entrepreneurs, strengthening strategic partnerships, and advancing social inclusion, each campaign showcased the commitment by PTCL & Ufone in building a brand that create lasting value for customers and communities alike.

Spanning telecom services, digital platforms, sports, culture, and purpose-led initiatives, the wins demonstrate PTCL & Ufone’s holistic approach to marketing where commercial success and societal impact go hand in hand.

Also Read: PTCL Group back into profits with Rs. 3.1 billion bottom-line in Q1 2026