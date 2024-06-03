PTCL Unveils Top Speed Offer: Double Speed, Up to 40% off for 6 Months

Lately, the Internet Service Provider (ISP) PTCL has announced a top-speed offer for its customers. The new exciting offer allows users to enjoy double internet speeds for six months. Additionally, users can benefit from up to 40% discount on their subscribed packages. This offer is available to both new and existing customers.

To avail this exciting offer, users need to pay the three-month bill in advance. This prepayment ensures they receive instant access to faster speeds and package discounts. The Top Speed Offer presents a good opportunity for users to upgrade their web experience without having to pay any extra money.

That’s not the end of the story! In addition to faster speeds and discounts, the offer includes all-minute calls, Shouq TV, and app access. The offer fulfills the diverse needs of internet users, providing entertainment and connectivity in one convenient bundle.

PTCL’s Top Speed Offer is designed to attract new customers and retain existing ones by offering them extra value and performance. Users can call 1218 to subscribe to this limited-time offer. So, hurry up and don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! However, keep in mind that like other packages, this offer is also subject to terms and conditions.