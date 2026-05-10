PTCL Users Across Pakistan Likely to Face Slow Internet Speeds From 11 to 18 May

Internet users across Pakistan who rely on Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) may experience slow internet speeds in the coming days due to maintenance work on an international submarine cable.

According to PTCL, the slowdown is expected because repair and maintenance activities will be carried out on a submarine cable by an international cable consortium. The maintenance work is scheduled to continue from May 11 to May 18.

PTCL Users Across Pakistan Likely to Face Slow Internet Speeds

The company stated that internet services may be particularly affected during evening hours, when network usage is usually at its peak. Users could experience reduced browsing speeds, interruptions in streaming services, and delays in online activities during this period.

PTCL has apologized to its customers for the possible inconvenience and assured users that efforts are being made to minimize disruptions during the maintenance process.

Submarine cables play a critical role in providing international internet connectivity to Pakistan, and any repair or maintenance work on these cables can impact internet performance nationwide.

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