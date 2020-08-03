PTCL Users in Twin Cities can Enjoy 6 Mbps for Rs. 1850/month

PTCL keeps on launching new offers for its users. Some of the offers are launched countrywide whereas others are launched for certain segments of people including some selected cities. This time, the telecom operator has launched a new offer for PTCL users residing in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Users can enjoy 6 Mbps for Rs. 1850 per month.

Twin Cities Offer for PTCL Users

Not just this; users opting for this offer will also get 300 calling minutes to any network in Pakistan & Zone-1 countries and the Smart TV App completely free! Isn’t it one of the biggest offer in town?

How to Avail PTCL Twin Cities Offer:

To avail this offer, users need to call on 1218

Twin Cities Offer for PTCL Users- Validity:

This offer is valid in Islamabad & Rawalpindi only. Terms, Conditions & FUP apply.

For International tariffs and Zone-1 countries list:

PTCL Charges and timing for local call unit will be as under :

Landline to Landline/Vfone Rs. 1.30/min Landline to Mobile Rs. 2.5/min Landline to Other Networks (WLLs etc) Rs. 2/min

Note: All taxes will be applicable on all calls

Terms & Conditions:

This offer is not currently applicable for Rawalpindi and Islamabad

The offer is valid for both new and existing subscribers.

This offer is available with both prepaid & postpaid billing modes.

*Fair Usage Policy of 6 Mbps

