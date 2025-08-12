As Pakistan celebrates Independence Day, PTCL and Ufone are urging customers to stay alert against online scams. Cybercriminals often use festive occasions to target people with fake offers and fraudulent messages. So, PTCL warned the users about Independence Day scams and tips to avoid them.

These scams may promise free internet, unlimited calling minutes, prizes, lucky draws, and vouchers. The goal is to trick users into clicking malicious links or sharing personal information.

Fraudulent messages are often sent via SMS, WhatsApp, email, or social media. They may look convincing but usually contain harmful links designed to steal passwords, personal data, or banking details.

PTCL Warn Users About Independence Day Scams – How to Stay Safe

The company has shared important safety tips for users:

Avoid unknown links – Do not click on links from unfamiliar or unverified sources.

– Do not click on links from unfamiliar or unverified sources. Protect your personal data – Never share information like your CNIC, PIN, OTP, or bank details with anyone.

– Never share information like your CNIC, PIN, OTP, or bank details with anyone. Check for errors – Watch out for spelling mistakes, suspicious domain names, or unusual website addresses.

– Watch out for spelling mistakes, suspicious domain names, or unusual website addresses. Verify before trusting – Ensure websites or offers are genuine and similar to official channels.

– Ensure websites or offers are genuine and similar to official channels. Don’t return suspicious calls – Avoid calls from unknown international or domestic numbers.

– Avoid calls from unknown international or domestic numbers. Be cautious with downloads – Avoid downloading apps, files, or media from unknown sources.

– Avoid downloading apps, files, or media from unknown sources. Ignore strange messages – Delete promotional texts or emails from unknown senders.

– Delete promotional texts or emails from unknown senders. Enable security features – Use two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your accounts.

– Use two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your accounts. Update devices – Keep your operating system and apps updated to block security risks.

PTCL and Ufone remind customers that real promotions are always shared through official channels. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

With cybercriminals becoming more active during public celebrations, companies advise everyone to stay vigilant and think twice before responding to unexpected offers.

See Also: IT Minister Claims Pakistan’s Cybersecurity Advancements Take It One Step Ahead of India