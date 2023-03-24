PTI Asks For Release of its Former Social Media Head, Azhar Mashwani

Advertisement

The arrest of PTI’s former social media head, Azhar Mashwani, has caused an uproar within the party, with members taking to social media to demand his immediate release. Mashwani was apparently detained on charges of criticizing the Punjab police and the caretaker government for using force against party workers.

This incident has triggered a strong reaction from PTI leaders, including former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who accused the authorities of abducting the party activist. The hashtag #ReleaseAzharMashwani is currently trending on social media, with many demanding justice for Mashwani.

In this regard, PTI’s chairman Imran Khan in a tweet said,

Enough is enough. Police in Punjab and Islamabad are breaking all laws with impunity as they target PTI. Today Azhar Mashwani was abducted in the afternoon from Lahore and his whereabouts are unknown.

The crackdown on PTI has intensified since the Zaman Park clashes and vandalism at the Judicial Complex. PTI leaders’ houses have been raided, and over 200 workers have been booked under charges of violating Section 144 and interfering in state matters.

Unfortunately, this political climate in Pakistan is also affecting members of the media fraternity, as evidenced by the recent arrest of BOL News Islamabad Bureau Chief Siddique Jan. International concern is growing over the human rights violations occurring in the country, with US senator Jacky Rosen expressing her concerns about the increasing political violence.

It is important for the authorities to respect freedom of speech and human rights, and to ensure that individuals are not targeted for expressing their opinions. The PTI and other political parties must work towards promoting a peaceful political environment, where differing opinions are respected and constructive dialogue is encouraged.

