PTI Develops Election Web Portal – How does it work?

The general elections are going to take place in Pakistan next month. The political parties are in the process of handing over their general and provincial tickets to their candidates. To facilitate the identification of candidates, the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Social Media Team has developed an online portal. It allows you to search for a candidate by entering his or her name and symbol.

PTI Social Media Team has created a portal to search for candidate name & symbol. See video below showing a search for “NA1” & the results with candidate name & symbol. We are just waiting for data for each candidate before we go LIVE! #ChallengeAccepted #PrimeMinisterImranKhan pic.twitter.com/BhI4bOfIfJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 14, 2024

However, on its official social platform, PTI said that the online portal isn’t live yet as they are waiting for the data of each election candidate. The portal will be available on the official Insaf website. After the portal goes live, you must enter the code for any constituency, and the contesting PTI candidate will appear.

As the online portal prepares to go live on the official Insaf website, PTI encourages citizens to actively engage in the political landscape by utilizing this innovative platform for informed decision-making.

