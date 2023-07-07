PTI Is Soon Coming on TikTok

TikTok has gained popularity due to its diverse range of content, including several dance videos, song performances, cooking, home repair, digital painting, and whatnot. The platform has a lot of trends that’s why users enjoy their time on TikTok. Everyone is delighted by the unique content present at the platform and they feel safe expressing themselves with their own content as well. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has always been ahead of the curve, utilizing digital media for building its and its leader Imran Khan’s brand. Thousands of volunteers have been working for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI’s) social media wing. According to the latest news, the party is now all set to join TikTok. What? Yes, you heard right. Soon you will see an official PTI TikTok Account.

Soon Official PTI TikTok Account Will Be Active

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Official Twitter page disclosed the news that they are coming soon on TikTok. Let’s have a look:

PTI has always been quite active on the social media platforms. The PTI party tries to engage its followers by sharing each and every detail of the ongoing political situation in Pakistan on their official social media accounts. That’s why the party is all set to join the TikTok family as well.

Not too long ago, IK’s PTI was mockingly called a ‘social media party. However, PTI seems to be having the last laugh at least as far as social media existence is concerned. The fact is that now all major politicians are trying to build an online persona and every political party is using platforms like Twitter, and TikTok to propagate their narrative.

