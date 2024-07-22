PTI Launches Social Media Campaign, Seeking Judicial Support Against Abductions

Recently, in an astonishing move, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf launched a social media campaign, posting pictures of 10 abducted social media activists and their close relatives. The campaign is primarily launched to get the attention of the superior courts towards abductions of its social activists.

The posted pictures include its international media coordinator Ahmed Waqas Janjua who was picked up on Saturday from his residence in Islamabad. The PTI has also posted CCTV footage of Ahmed Waqas Janjua’s enforced disappearance by police and individuals in plainclothes.

“The judiciary has a job to do, and that is to prevent Pakistan from becoming a lawless territory,” the PTI tweeted from its official X account.

The abducted individuals include international media coordinator Ahmad Waqas Janjua, PTI coordinator Malik Rizwan Ahmad and his brother Malik Nauman Ahmad, social media activists Attaur Rehman, Farid Malik, Malik Faizan, and Mudasar Chaudhry; PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s brother Ghulam Shabbir, social media activist Azhar Mashwani’s brothers Zahoor Mashwani and Mazhar Mashwani.

PTI’s Punjab general secretary Hammad Azhar said that a panel of senior lawyers had been set up which would oversee the matter of enforced disappearances. He added that the undemocratic mindset of the existing regime is rapidly eroding.

“There will be no use in venting their anger on the abducted social media activists. Release them,” Mr Azhar added.

On the other hand, PTI leader Syed Zulfi Bukhari tweeted that Janjua and three other social media activists were abducted in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Since the social media team was constantly doing international reporting of all the atrocities taking place in Pakistan, now my team is being abducted along with others. This continuous deterioration of basic human rights won’t be allowed to continue for long,” he stated.

