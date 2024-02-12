PTI Social Media Team Creates GitHub Page To Host Form 45 Evidence

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has many official websites to facilitate its workers. Most of them have been getting blocked left and right since the beginning of this year. Ahead of the general elections 2024, PTI’s official website was blocked. To address the situation, the PTI social media team launched a GitHub version of its website to facilitate voters. However, now the elections have been held and the blocked PTI website is making access to rigging proofs difficult. That’s why, the PTI Social media team has created a GitHub page as a workaround.

Just like PTI’s other websites, this page allowed voters to find the party’s election candidates for their area before elections. It facilitated them in every possible way. By entering the constituency number of any particular area, people were able to find the respective PTI candidate for their region. After the elections, PTI claimed that its candidates had won a majority of the seats and alleged the ECP of attempting to rig the election after a delay in the publication of the final results. PTI is providing rigging proofs (Form 45) through the GitHub page. You can check Form 45 evidence at Form 45 – Election Result Manipulation Evidence | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (insafpk.github.io) PTI GitHub Page Is Providing Rigging Proofs

PTI’s other websites namely insaf.pk and pticandidates.com, are still blocked in Pakistan. However, you can still access through Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). PTI’s Facebook service is still fully functional and easily accessible without VPNs. You can simply message Imran Khan’s official account through the chat feature with your constituency number. It will share Form 45 including all details.

For all those unaware, Form 45 is commonly referred to as the “Result of the Count.” The Form 45 includes important information about the polling station, including the polling station number, constituency name, total registered voters, total votes cast, and a detailed analysis of votes received by each candidate.