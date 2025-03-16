PTI Supporter Haider Saeed’s Home Raided Amid Growing Crackdown

A disturbing trend of raids and arrests continues in Pakistan as law enforcement agencies intensify their crackdown on supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The latest incident involves PTI supporter Haider Saeed. Haider Saeed’s home was reportedly raided, leaving his family terrified. Images of the raid have been circulating widely.

This is not the first instance of such action against PTI-affiliated individuals. In recent months, several social media activists associated with the party have been targeted. Many have also faced arrests, intimidation, and forced disappearances, allegedly for their vocal support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and criticism of the current government.

Past incidents include the arrest of social media activist Azhar Mashwani, who was picked up by authorities in March 2023 for his tweets criticizing the government. Similarly, journalist Imran Riaz Khan was detained multiple times, with his whereabouts unknown for months at one point. These actions have also sparked concerns about freedom of expression in Pakistan, as the space for dissent continues to shrink.

Human rights organizations and PTI leaders have repeatedly condemned these crackdowns, calling them politically motivated and an attempt to silence opposition voices. However, the authorities maintain that these actions are taken in the interest of national security and stability.

As the situation escalates, concerns grow over the safety of political activists and the future of democratic rights in Pakistan. With each new arrest, the message becomes clearer: dissent will not be tolerated. However, the question remains—how far will this crackdown go, and what will be its long-term consequences?

