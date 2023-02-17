Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker sentenced to three years in prison for maligning the Pakistan Army. A district and sessions court in Faisalabad sentenced a PTI supporter. Sources privy to the development said he had 184 followers on social media.

PTI Supporter Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Defaming Army

Sikandar Zaman who was running a highly obnoxious campaign against the army was arrested last year. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him under sections 20 (Malicious Code) and 24(c) (Legal recognition of offences committed in relation to information systems) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. It also invoked Sections 500 (Punishment for Defamation) and 505 (Statements Conducive to Public Mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Police also blocked his Twitter account during the investigation. According to the first information report (FIR), Zaman posted a tweet against the Pakistan Army “relating to the helicopter incident” last year with the intent to “spread panic.” In that incident, six army officers embraced martyrdom after their chopper crashed in Balochistan’s Lasbela district.

In the wake of the crash, a social media campaign emerged, which was condemned by the military’s media wing as “insensitive”.

