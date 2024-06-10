PTI to Challenge Punjab Defamation Act 2024 in Court

On Sunday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stated that it would challenge the Punjab defamation act 2024 in court. Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, made the news in a statement released on Sunday.

According to PTI leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, the issue has also “exposed” the PPP, which he accuses of offering implicit backing to the bill. He further added that “we are with the media on this issue as the PPP stands exposed by its tacit support for the bill,”.

Mr Bhachar, the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, claimed Governor Sardar Saleem Haider moved abroad “to provide an opportunity for the speaker to become acting governor and sign the bill into law.”

When asked about the PTI’s previous attempt to enact a similar defamation law in the province, Mr Bhachar stated that the government backtracked due to complaints from journalists and civil society.

“But the incumbent rulers have disregarded the reservations of journalists and social media users.”

Mr Bhachar spent the majority of his press conference criticizing the performance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her government in the first 100 days. Furthermore, he stated that the farmer card had been renamed the Nawaz Sharif card.

The opposition leader stated that the PML-N’s principal goal was to take action against the PTI. Bhachar concluded by underlining the PTI’s demand for a 10% wage raise for government employees, noting a 25% increase in inflation in the previous three months.

