PTI to Move Courts over Harassment of its Social Media Activists

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was harassing PTI social media volunteers across the country. Many PTI social media activists reported this harassment. As a solution, PTI’s central secretary general Asad Umar said yesterday the party had drafted a petition regarding the alleged harassment of its social media activists and would file it in the high courts today.

Petition challenging the harassment of pti social media activists has been finalized and will be filed in high courts tomorrow morning. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 12, 2022

Azhar Mashwani, the former focal person for digital media in Punjab said that the Islamabad High court has removed the PECA ordinance last week which also means that what FIA is doing is illegal. He further asked the party leadership to take this matter to the courts.

سوشل میڈیا ایکٹویسٹس کے خلاف استعمال ہونے والا PECA آرڈینیس اور سیکشن 20 پچھلے ہفتے اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ ختم کر چکی ہے ایف آئی اے کی تمام گرفتاریاں اور چھاپے غیر قانونی ہیں https://t.co/m7y64xPCHN — Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) April 12, 2022

The PTI-affiliated Insaf Lawyers Forum also called on party chairman Imran Khan to express their deep concerns over the harassment of PTI social media workers.

انصاف لائرز فورم کے ذمہ داران کی چئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان سے ملاقات ملک بھر میں پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے کارکنان خصوصا سوشل میڈیا ، ورکرز کو ہراساں کرنے کے واقعات پر گہری تشویش کا اظہار- #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/3bbrHhyd6p — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 12, 2022

Not only this but the home of Dr Arslan Khalid, Khan’s focal person on digital media, was raided in Lahore by 11 unidentified men on Sunday. PTI leader Dr Shahbaz Gill had said that the raid was expected and so Dr Khalid was sent somewhere else.

Similarly, the armed forces have come under criticism this week on social media forums. Twitter trends against the military and its leadership have seen intense activity.

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also chaired a formation commanders conference yesterday to take note of the recent criticism directed at the institution on social media. The ISPR statement said

“National security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise”.

On the other hand, FIA has arrested five suspects including a political activist

