PTI Website Blocked Ahead Of Feb 8 Elections

Only two weeks are left in the general elections. Ahead of the Feb 8 polls, the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI’s official website got blocked. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recently announced that all the political parties were enjoying a level playing field in the run-up to the February 8 general elections. A day after the announcement, the PTI website stopped working in Pakistan.

Hello @murtazasolangi @umarsaif and @PTAofficialpk , can you explain why PTI’s websites are blocked in Pakistan? People are still getting symbol information from Imran Khan’s Facebook page so the question is what purpose is this block serving? https://t.co/JAQ3B3FfGd — PTI (@PTIofficial) January 26, 2024

PTI Website Stopped Working In Pakistan

Some reports claimed that the website of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has encountered technical issues, rendering it unavailable in Pakistan. Several users trying to access the site have reported encountering errors and difficulties in loading the content. PTI uploaded the names of its candidates on the websites with their election symbols two days back. Babar Awan stated that for the first time in history, the official website of a political party has been shut down ahead of elections. It is against Supreme Court orders. PTI will take it to the court if the website is not restored. PTI blames the caretakers for it and links these disruptions to its online gatherings.

Earlier this month, the PTI took a significant blow after the Supreme Court rejected the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) January 10 order. It deprived the former ruling party of its ‘iconic’ electoral symbol “bat”, in connection with alleged anomalies in its intraparty elections. After that, PTI decided to field its candidates as independents in the upcoming elections in Pakistan. The Khan-founded party also launched a chatbot on Facebook Messenger for its supporters. It will allow them to find electoral symbols allotted to party candidates contesting the February 8 elections.

As general elections are nearing closer, several areas of the country have been experiencing multiple internet disruptions making social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube, X, and Instagram inaccessible. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.