PTI’s Social Media Activists in Trouble: Check Out Why?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) YouTubers and social media activists face potential arrest at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, according to a report by ARY News. The source further said that these activists have allegedly posed as journalists and informed PTI leadership about police strategies to counter the protest.

The PTI’s contingent from KP led by CM Ali Amin Gandapur has already reached Islamabad, after reportedly facing setbacks at different motorway interchanges. Moreover, sources have revealed that authorities have arrested more than 200 PTI workers marching to the capital. In the Multan division alone, around 1,257 workers were reportedly detained, including party members of national and provincial assemblies. The detainees include prominent leaders like Zain Qureshi, Amir Doggar, and Nadeem Qureshi.

PTI plans to hold countrywide protests following the call from party founder Imran Khan. The arrests, coupled with a heavy police crackdown, have added to the political turmoil surrounding the event. Moreover, the situation at D-Chowk remains tense as authorities prepare to prevent disruptions. With both sides standing firm, the protests are likely to intensify the ongoing political standoff in Pakistan.

PTI supporters demand the release of incarcerated PM Imran Khan and the senior party leadership has vowed that the protests will continue till their demands are fully met.

