PTML Acquires 5G Spectrum to Power Pakistan’s Next Generation Digital Economy

Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML), operating under the brand name Ufone, alongside its digital telecom brand onic, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), has successfully acquired 5G spectrum in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) 5G spectrum auction held in Islamabad.

This milestone marks a significant step toward unlocking the next phase of Pakistan’s digital transformation by enabling faster connectivity, ultra-low latency services, and the creation of entirely new digital experiences for consumers, businesses, and industries.

The spectrum acquired by PTML (Ufone) will also be utilized by Telenor Pakistan once its merger with PTML (Ufone) is completed, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. Following the completion of the merger, the combined entity (MergeCo) will leverage the acquired spectrum to deliver advanced digital services to more than 70 million customers nationwide, creating one of the most powerful digital platforms in the country.

5G represents far more than faster mobile speeds. It enables a fundamentally different level of digital capability that will support the growing needs of Pakistan’s digital economy.

For consumers, 5G will deliver seamless ultra-high-definition video streaming, immersive cloud gaming, augmented and virtual reality experiences, and faster access to digital services and entertainment.

For businesses and enterprises, 5G will unlock transformative capabilities such as smart factories, connected logistics, AI-powered analytics, and highly reliable cloud connectivity that supports mission-critical operations.

In sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and public services, 5G can enable innovations including remote diagnostics, virtual classrooms, smart farming technologies, intelligent traffic systems, and next-generation financial services.

The acquisition of 5G spectrum reflects PTML’s continued commitment to strengthening the quality, reliability, and reach of digital connectivity for both individual and enterprise customers.

Following the planned merger with Telenor Pakistan, the integrated network will enable more efficient spectrum utilization, stronger nationwide coverage, and increased investment capacity to accelerate the deployment of advanced network technologies.

The company will now begin preparations for a phased yet accelerated rollout of 5G services, starting with major urban centers and gradually expanding across other regions. Significant investment will be directed toward network modernization, site densification, and digital infrastructure development to ensure consistent performance and superior customer experience as 5G scales nationwide.

Celebrating the milestone, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, said,

“5G represents a transformational leap in how people, businesses, and societies connect and innovate. It is not simply about faster speeds, but about enabling entirely new digital experiences and economic opportunities. Our priority is to build a resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure that supports Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy. With 5G, customers will experience more intelligent services, businesses will gain powerful new tools for productivity and innovation, and entire industries will be able to reimagine how they operate in a digital world.”

He added, “As we integrate our networks and capabilities following the merger with Telenor Pakistan, we will be uniquely positioned to deploy 5G at scale, bringing advanced digital services to millions of customers and empowering Pakistan’s entrepreneurs, enterprises, and communities to participate fully in the digital economy.”

The deployment of 5G will play a key role in advancing the Government of Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan vision, which seeks to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and expand access to modern digital services.

Through continued investment in advanced connectivity and digital technologies, PTCL aims to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s long-term economic growth, technological advancement, and digital inclusion.

