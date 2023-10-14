PTV World Accused Of Copyright Infringement For Broadcasting Content Creator’s Video Footage

Muzzamil Hussain is a networking engineer who also makes video content to pursue his passion. Recently, he accused Pakistan Television PTV World of copyright infringement for broadcasting his tourism video footage. He originally uploaded the video footage on its YouTube channel ‘MHtoori’. However, PTV broadcasted it on national television without his consent.

Content Creator Serves Legal Notice To PTV World

Muzzamil Hussain operates under the alias “MHTOORI”. He has over 300,000 followers on his Facebook page together with a tourism fan base on Twitter and YouTube. He has served a legal notice to Pakistan Television (PTV) World of copyright infringement. He claims that PTV World aired a video on September 30, 2023, without getting explicit permission for using clips from his Facebook page. In addition to that, he alleges that the video was compiled from different clips posted on his Facebook page in March 2019. According to the content creator, the original footage is three minutes and fifteen seconds.

پی ٹی وی ورلڈ جو کے سرکاری چینل ہے میرا کانٹینٹ بغیر اجازت چلانےاور کاپی رائٹ ایکٹ کی خلاف ورزی کرنے پر میں نے ان کے خلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی کے لئیے بیس کڑوڑ کا ہرجانے کا نوٹس اپنے وکیل کی جانب سے بجھوا دیا ہے ۔ pic.twitter.com/ZOg7uJpoH5 — MHTOORI (@muzamil_toori) October 12, 2023

PTV World aired the tourism video footage on 30th September around 2 p.m. Muzzamil stated:

” I was pressing the button and suddenly I came to see my YouTube channel footage on PTV. I was surprised that no one asked me for my consent prior to broadcasting the video.”

Now, you must be wondering what was the video about. The contested video comprises clips filmed at different locations across Pakistan. Moreover, it showcases the nation’s natural beauty and cultural heritage. The locations included in the video footage are Gwadar, Khanpur Dam, Swabi KPK, Islamabad College University, Okara, and many others. In addition, the photographs used in the video were taken at picturesque spots like the Skardu Cold Desert, Lulusar Lake, Atabad Lake, Rakaposhi, and Kalam, among others. Let’s have a look:

Muzammil asserted that PTV World’s unauthorized use of his content violates his rights as per the Copyright Ordinance, 1962 (Ordinance No. lOCKIV of 1962). Furthermore, he claims sole ownership and copyright over his Facebook page, Twitter, and YouTube channels. He says that all licenses and intellectual property rights are attributed to him, in accordance with Sections 56 and 57A of the Copyright Ordinance. He demanded:

“Immediate cessation of the broadcast, distribution, or any further use of the contested video. A written acknowledgment of the unauthorized use and a formal apology to him. Compensation of Rs200 million for the unauthorized creation and broadcast of the video, in line with the Copyright Ordinance, 1962.”

The legal notice provides a 70-day window for PTV World to respond. In case of failure, his demands may lead to legal proceedings under the Copyright Ordinance to protect his rights and seek the specified compensation. There have been no words from PTV regarding the issue yet. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!