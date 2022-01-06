PUBG 15.2 Update Adds Tactical gear & Refreshed Training modes

Good news for PUBG lovers! PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is going to be free to play next week with new and updated features since PUBG 15.2 Update is about to be rolled out. Players would be able to enjoy two new in-game tutorials and improved training modes and tactical items to help people with improved playing techniques.

The new tactical gear will become the primary weapon slot that will players lead to creative and long-term strategies. Other than this, users would be able to use drones to scout and choose the items of their choice while facing direct combat.

PUBG 15.2 Update will Arrive on January 12

Other than this, users would be able to rob a new EMT gear from crates if they want to take up the role of healer in your team. Moreover, the tactical gear comes with myriad passive buffs that will let you heal your teammate in just three seconds.

Other than this, bandages and first aid kits will also be able to heal the payers and will maximize their health. YOu would be able to see two sets of bandages along with EMT gear. Also, you would be able to use healing items by lending them to others.

Other than this, users will get two new tutorial modes. The first one will be the basic one offering character movement and healing items. The second one offers an AI training mode that involves going head-to-head against 99 other bots.

PUBG’s 15.2 update is currently on the public test server and it will go live on January 12. Till now users would be able to enjoy these features till it launches for everyone.

