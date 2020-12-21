PUBG: A young boy dies after losing the last stage of the game

A young child in Faisalabad died on Monday after he allegedly “lost the last stage” of the online video game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Sources suggest that the child, who had come from Jaranwala, was taken to the hospital in an unconscious position yesterday. However, the clear cause of death has not been clarified.

The family said that the young man had been playing the online game for the last six months. Losing the last stage of the game last night had a profound effect on the young man’s mind, they added. The exact cause of death, however, was not explained.

The young child was still sad because of some kind of love affair, and the lack of a challenge in the online game made matters harder for him, the police said.

Since its launch in 2017, the mobile action game “Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds”, commonly known as “PUBG”, has undoubtedly become the most popular game among youngsters not only in Pakistani but across the world. Nonetheless, excessive playing of this game has only brought harm as we see young lives being lost time and again.