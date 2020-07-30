Recently, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has faced criticism on social media over the disruption of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the country. PTA clarified its position over those accusations but now some of the social media users are claiming that disruption in AWS was caused by the PUBG ban.

PUBG Ban isn’t the Cause of Interruption in Amazon Web Services: PTA

In response, PTA has rejected social media reports that the disruption in Amazon Web Services reportedly faced by some users was due to the PUBG ban. PTA stated that such an impression was ‘wrong and baseless.’ The authority clarified that the ban on PUBG is in place since the 10th of July while AWS users faced issues reportedly on 23rd July.

Furthermore, the authority stated,

Complaints received by operators from AWS users also show that they experienced intermittent accessibility issues and not complete blocking of AWS IPs or services. Furthermore, this phenomenon was not specific to Pakistan only but users in other countries including the United States also experienced similar issues.

The authority also informed that currently it is not operating on any VPN blocking and said that,

In terms of VPN registration, the requirements are tailored around users working from home either for a local or a foreign company. Users can get their VPNs registered without having a static IP on their end.

PTA clarified its stance on all the matters which were propagating uncertainty among the general masses. It’s a good step as transparent institutions are considered as the building blocks of a strong nation.

