PuBG Becomes the Highest Earning Game of the World

The PlayersUnknown Battleground or commonly known as PubG is a player versus player shooter game in which more than a hundred players fight in a battle royale deathmatch. Since 2019, the popularity of PubG has reached an unprecedented level. Furthermore, it has over 1 billion downloads on iOS and Android Platforms. Now, the popular game has crossed another milestone of popularity. According to a report published in technology firm Sensor Tower, in December 2021, PubG topped the list of highest-earning games in the world.

PuBG is Now the Highest Earning Game of the World

PuBG was developed by the Chinese company Tencent and has been in the news in one form or another since its launch. Last month, action game enthusiasts spent a total of 244 million on PubG, which is 36.6% more than the amount spent during the same period last year.

PubG has the highest revenue of 68.3% from China, where it has been dubbed “Game for Peace”. n addition to that, IPubG’s 6.8% revenue came from the US and 5.5% from Turkey. According to the report, the game ‘Jane Shine Impact’ developed by MyHue has become the second highest grossing mobile game in the world with 134.3 million revenue. Among the total revenue, 28% came from China and 23.4% from the United States.

Total Revenue spent on the Gaming World

According to Censor Tower, the game market as a whole earned about 7.4 billion in December 2021, from players spending on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The United States topped the list of players who spent the most money on mobile video games in December 2021. The US citizens spent $2.2 billion on PubG, which accounted for 29.6% of the world’s spending on games.

