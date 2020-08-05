PUBG: Fans should not miss these latest updates

PUBG Mobile currently ranks among the most successful royal fight games on both Android and iOS platforms. Tencent Games, the company behind the title, is continuously carrying out new patches to maintain the excitement of its fans.

PUBG Mobile game which has been in the mainstream in Pakistan for quite some time and was reinstated by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority after remaining suspended for a month. There’s some additional good news for PUBG gamers, a game equally common on both Android and iOS platforms that has made available the long needed updates to the app.

The new update for Android and iOS platforms was rolled out by PUBG Mobile. The game now has a new gameplay inspired Ancient Key. You can quickly pick the latest mode from the menu when choosing the map and the gaming style.

PUBG’s software maker is Tencent Games (TG), which has launched app changes to ensure buzz which excitement among its fans. PUBG Mobile is having a new Ancient Hidden Mode in a latest update along with new in-game activities and special prizes.

PUBG user, Taha Makhdoom told sources that with this new theme and style PUBG Mobile players ought to fight against a mysterious enemy who will wait in a locked room on the second floor of the building and play the game before they can enter the second floor and if they manage to beat the boss they will be rewarded with newly added prizes in the game.

Also added is a new ‘Gang Shooting Game’ mode that begins with guns that continue to change as the player earns points by destroying opponents. The game has launched new inspired outfits for characters, including Golden Pharaoh X-Suit, Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut, Underworld Guide and Mummy costumes, and passionate fans and gamers from PUBG would be able to purchase these newly released outfits and be able to buy them up to sixth level.