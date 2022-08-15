PUBG: Battlegrounds is one of the most widely played video games. To get more players, the parent company Krafton made the PUBG: Battlegrounds free-to-play on January 12, 2022. Since then, PUBG is getting 80,000 new users per day, the parent company revealed.

Advertisement

The company revealed it during its preliminary earnings announcement for the first half of 2022. The company also shared that “average revenue per user (ARPU) across all platforms increased more than 20% QoQ.” It also noted that international markets outside of South Korea accounted for 94% of PUBG’s revenue during Q2 2022.

PUBG Gets “80,000 New Users Per Day” Since Going Free-to-Play

See Also: PUBG MOBILE Strives to Promote Pakistan’s Beautiful Landscapes

The South Korean creators of the PUBG: Battlegrounds posted $729.5 million USD in revenue during H1 2022. As a whole, H1 2022 revenue was up nearly 3% YoY and net profit was up nearly 31% YoY at $338.4 million USD, the highest half-year net profit the company has recorded to date.

PUBG Mobile has also been performing well for Krafton, as it currently ranks “second in sales among global mobile games” and helped drive the company’s mobile business revenue to $550.7 million.

The company also discussed some of its upcoming games, including Unknown World’s new IP which is a “sci-fi world that features imaginative turn-based gameplay. Moreover, the company will introduce it at Gamescom 2022, which will be held in late August in Cologne, Germany. The company is also working on a Korean fantasy novel-based game project “The Bird That Drinks Tears”. The company also launched the official website where the company ramps up efforts to recruit top-tier global talent to help realize its ambitious vision.

See Also: Best Mobiles for PUBG – Budget Phones for PUBG Under 20,000 & 30,000