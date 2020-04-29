PUBG is now free for Google Stadia Pro members

The largest revelation came in a deal with Electronic Arts (EA), which would carry Stadia five of the developer’s names. In the first Stadia Link stream of 2020, Google gave fans a preview of the potential of its streaming service and announced free PUBG for Google Stadio Pro members.

Google offers players a justification to remain subscribing to Stadia Pro as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is now available for free with cross-platform play for premium accounts. Google also told watchers that Stadia Pro is two months free and that paid customers have another two months of service.

While the service that was first marketed is still far from being the industry-altering technology, Stadia has been improving steadily in the last few months, with increased streaming efficiency. What it really wants is more play, however, and the current Stadia Link, although there are still no new exclusives. Reveals some new, big-name support in PUBG and EA formats.

PUBG

PUBG is offers the most competitive free-to-play smartphone multiplayer action. Fall in, get in gear and perform. Survive epic standard 100-player battles, launch mode, and fast-paced 4v4 squad deathmatch and zombie mode. Survival is important and the only one stays wins. Aim at will, as duty calls.