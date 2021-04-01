PUBG Lite update: The app will be shut down on April 29

Are you one of the PUBG Lite players? We have a sad news for you. The game is about to come to an end. No, this isn’t an April Fool’s joke. PUBG Lite will be shut down by the end of April, according to the developer’s group. The game will be decommissioned on April 29, and new updates were halted on March 30.

“We are incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and loyalty of the incredible number of PUBG LITE fans who have joined us. We hope that LITE version was able to provide our fans with a nice way to stay healthy during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic“. developer PUBG lite quoted.

The news of PUBG Lite’s death comes after the game’s publisher, Krafton, revealed in November that the game would become completely free-to-play, ditching the in-game currency system. The service will be discontinued on April 29, 2021, and player assistance will be discontinued on May 29, 2021. You will be able to play the game normally and invest in-game credits, like the L-CO.

As per reports, low demand may be the reason for the developer’s decision to remove the game completely from its catalogue. Also it is mentioned by the developers that the Lite’s Facebook page will remain active until further notice, even after the game operation has ended. It’s worth remembering that the PC version’s closing would have little impact on PUBG Mobile Lite.