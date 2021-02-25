PUBG Mobile 2 will be Released Next Week

The new report of a tipster has claimed that PUBG Mobile 2 may release next week. The new version will be set in a future iteration of the PUBG universe and will get a new map, a ‘futuristic style’ and more. The PUBG mobile’s new version is going to available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Rumor: PUBG Mobile 2 may release next week. – Set in 2051

– New map

– Futuristic style, utilizing gadgets

– Supports Android/iOS

– Will be announced next week

(presumably at PGI.S, are we going to see another Diablo Immortal incident?) Info translated from Weibo

Expected Features of PUBG Mobile 2:

According to the rumors, the new version of the game will come with some improvements include drones and deployable bunkers. There is also a possibility that the new version might not available globally at launch.

Its developer, Krafton, is going to make the announcement next week and will ask players for a beta test. For readers information, “Krafton is a game company that has grown into a major game company as ‘Battleground’ and’ Battleground Mobile’ succeeded in global box offices.”

The developer will launch a full version several weeks or even months after the initial reveal. The will apparently release the version on both Android and iOS at the same time.

Back in January, a Korean publication claimed that the development of PUBG 2 (PC and consoles) and PUBG Mobile 2 has been confirmed.

