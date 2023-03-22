Advertisement

PUBG MOBILE, one of the most popular mobile games in the world, will celebrate its 5th anniversary this month. Released in March 2018, PUBG MOBILE has crowded an international community with more than 1,000 million downloads worldwide. To celebrate, PUBG MOBILE is revealing some of the incredible achievements made by its community during this five-year period.

PUBG MOBILE 5th Anniversary Celebration Begins

Erangel is the most played card in PUBG MOBILE, with 108.5 billion visits in total. M416 has proven to be the player’s favourite weapon, with 311 billion uses and 118.6 billion kills. The most used attachment is the green parachute jump trail which was used 780 million times as players skydive at the start of the game.

Regarding vehicles, players of PUBG MOBILE prefer above all small carts, who have ridden 18.3 billion times but seem to prefer cycling over longer distances. With a total of 3.42 trillion miles travelled, players circled the Earth 85.72 million times on the two-wheeled vehicle.

Over the past five years, the popular frying pan PUBG MOBILE helped eliminate 1.240 million players, out of a total of 538,500 eliminated players.

Furthermore, PUBG MOBILE also released the version 2.5 update. It includes the introduction of World of Wonder, a new creative mode that will allow players to create their own maps and modes. The version 2.5 update also includes the Imaginaversary, a multi-map revamp that includes two new Imagination Plazas in Erangel. Here you can compete, or visit the ten smaller Imagination Districts around Erangel and Livik. You can also get lots of colourful rewards and supplies here.

The game is free to download on the App Store and Google Play Store.

