PUBG Mobile players are going to experience a new Snow Walker set in Twilight Hunt crates introduced by the company. This new addition comes soon after the Arctic Explorer set released by the company within the Lucky Spin section of the game. The players of the game are going to experience the white, orange, and black weapon skins for players, a new planetary pot pan, and a Riot Squad set in Twilight Hunt crates.

PUBG Mobile Announces New Snow Walker Set in Twilight Hunt Crates

The new Snow Walker set has launched alongside the Snow Walker Headgear and players will buy that separately. Moreover, PUBG Mobile is going to recieve a big 0.18.0 update on May 7. Players will find something more amusing in a new map which includes a new racing ramp, an area called Water City, a new Golden Mirado vehicle, and vending machines that are expected to offer painkillers and energy drinks.

There will be also new features in the new update such as the new Safety Scramble Mode and a Jungle Adventure Guide. It is to be expected that there will be a new blue zone inside the playable safe space which have to be avoided by players because this area will cause damage if you enter there.

.A new Snow Walker Headgear comes with a black mask with golden goggles. There is a white scarf, a golden vest, and matching white pants in snow Walker set which is a part of the Twilight Hunt crate.

