The most popular battle royale games, PUBG MOBILE, collaborate with our favorite Engin Altan Düzyatan, the protagonist who rose to international prominence for his role as Ghazi in the renowned most popular Turkish show, Ertugrul. Throughout the series, Ghazi proved to show impeccable courage and wisdom that truly conquered the hearts of our Pakistani audience, leaving an everlasting impression of his brilliance that swayed us all. Throughout the series, this warrior’s exemplary fighting spirit and fearlessness serve as an immense inspiration to the PUBG MOBILE gaming community in Pakistan.

PUBG MOBILE Announces the Biggest Crossover with Ertugrul Ghazi in Pakistan

PUBG MOBILE will introduce the fans to the Heroic Warrior series in the game, which includes a Heroic Warrior Set, Heroic Warrior Cover and Warrior Avatar Frame. Altan’s voice pack is another special key addition to this event. PUBG MOBILE fans will get a hand’s on experience of hearing Altan’s voice during the gameplay.

All the events only available during Nov 26 – 9 Dec. In addition to this, PUBG MOBILE players can also avail a promotion series of super limited-edition rewards by logging into the game during the event and experiencing Altan’s skin.

Snack Video Hashtag Challenge:

For PUBG MOBILE and Altan fans eager to show their excitement about this crossover, PUBG MOBILE has got an additional challenge planned for you!

Participate in the #GhaziPUBGM snack video challenge and take your videos viral with the hashtag. Share your admiration for Altan and PUBG MOBILE with creative videos and get a chance to become one of the lucky winners to win the following:

1. An iPhone 13 (for top three winners)

2. 1000 PKR cash prize (for the next 10 winners)

The hashtag challenge will launch from 26th November – 2nd December. Stay tuned for PUBG MOBILE’s upcoming announcement on the challenge details.

